  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/06/18 05:12
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 53 205 55 71 .346
Segura Sea 68 286 52 98 .343
Altuve Hou 72 291 44 98 .337
Simmons LAA 60 219 32 71 .324
Trout LAA 71 251 59 81 .323
Rosario Min 68 271 50 87 .321
Brantley Cle 59 241 36 77 .320
MDuffy TB 56 223 18 71 .318
JMartinez Bos 68 256 45 81 .316
Castellanos Det 69 284 35 88 .310
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 21; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Gallo, Texas, 18; Judge, New York, 18; Betts, Boston, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; 6 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 55; Haniger, Seattle, 53; MMachado, Baltimore, 53; KDavis, Oakland, 49; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 47; 6 tied at 46.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 10-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 8-1; Morton, Houston, 8-1; GCole, Houston, 8-1; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; McCullers, Houston, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.