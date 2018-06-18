Julio Teheran throws 6 no-hit innings, Braves top Padres 4-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Julio Teheran pitched six no-hit innings before being pulled from his first start since coming off the disabled list, and Atlanta relievers gave up six hits Sunday while the Braves finished off a 4-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

The Braves' bid for a combined no-hitter ended with one out in the seventh when reliever Shane Carle allowed a single to Cory Spangenberg. Freddy Galvis added another single before Carle pitched out of the jam.

Jose Vizcaino gave up singles to Spangenberg and Galvis in the ninth before striking out Christian Villanueva and Raffy Lopez. Right fielder Nick Markakis, running toward the foul line, made a diving catch of Raffy Lopez's flyball to end the game. Vizcaino earned his 15th save, including his third of the series.

Teheran (5-4) struck out a season-high 11, walked three and threw 95 pitches. He was activated from the 10-day DL on Saturday. He had been out since June 5 with a sore right thumb.

Johan Camargo's two-run double in the fourth off Jose Castillo (1-1) gave Atlanta a 2-0 lead. Tyler Flowers hit a two-run homer off Brad Hand in the eighth.

Padres leadoff man Travis Jankowski drew a walk to begin the game and Jose Pirela was hit by a pitch later in the first inning. Teheran then recorded 15 consecutive outs before walking Jankowski with one out in the sixth.

The Padres, who lost 1-0 on Saturday, ended a 16-inning scoring drought in the eighth. Franmil Reyes singled off A.J. Minter, moved to third on Eric Hosmer's single and scored on Pirela's sacrifice fly. Hunter Renfroe's fourth strikeout of the game ended the inning.

Matt Strahm made his fourth start as the Padres continue to use a bullpen committee approach for one spot in their rotation. Strahm allowed only one hit with five strikeouts in 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

The NL East-leading Braves won three of four in the series, ending San Diego's streak of five straight series wins.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves C Kurt Suzuki left the game after he was hit on his helmet by Lopez's bat as he struck out with a big follow-through to end the second inning. Suzuki was knocked to the ground but was able to walk off the field.

The Braves said Suzuki was removed as a precaution and his status is day to day. Flowers replaced Suzuki in the third inning.

Braves third base coach Ron Washington had words with Lopez when Lopez emerged from the San Diego dugout to open the third inning.

ROSTER MOVE

Braves LHP Luiz Gohara, who had been seeing inconsistent relief work, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, where he will start. RHP Luke Jackson was re-signed to a major league contract after being designated for assignment on Wednesday. Jackson had a 5.06 ERA in four games in three earlier stints with Atlanta.

UP NEXT

Padres: Following an off day on Monday, LHP Eric Lauer (3-4, 6.20) will face Oakland's Paul Blackburn (1-1, 11.05) on Tuesday night in the first game of a two-game home series.

Braves: Atlanta is off on Monday before opening a two-game series at Toronto on Tuesday night, when rookie RHP Mike Soroka (2-1, 2.57) faces LHP Jaime Garcia (2-5, 5.71).

