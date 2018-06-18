Bieber pitches Indians past Twins 4-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched one-run ball into the sixth inning in his first major league win, helping the Cleveland Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Sunday.

Bieber (1-0) scattered 10 hits and struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings in his second career start. The rookie right-hander was recalled from Triple-A Columbus earlier in the day when Carlos Carrasco went on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right elbow.

Yan Gomes' three-run double in the third snapped a 1-all tie. Cody Allen, the Indians' third reliever, pitched the ninth for his 14th save.

Cleveland salvaged the finale of the three-game series and broke a five-game losing streak against Minnesota.

Twins right-hander Jake Odorizzi (3-4) allowed four runs in five innings. He is winless in seven starts since May 8.

ORIOLES 10, MARLINS 4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jace Peterson and Mark Trumbo homered, and the Orioles snapped a nine-game losing streak.

Baltimore also ended a string of 11 straight losses at home, which tied a club record. The Orioles' last win at Camden Yards was May 13 against Tampa Bay.

Dylan Bundy (5-7) pitched six innings of four-run ball for last-place Baltimore. He has accounted for one-quarter of his team's victories this season.

Justin Bour homered twice for the Marlins, who went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position. Trevor Richards (1-4) was tagged for six runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings.

___

