American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/18 04:20
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 46 20 .697
Boston 48 24 .667 1
Tampa Bay 32 38 .457 16
Toronto 32 38 .457 16
Baltimore 20 50 .286 28
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 37 33 .529
Detroit 35 37 .486 3
Minnesota 31 37 .456 5
Chicago 24 45 .348 12½
Kansas City 22 48 .314 15
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 47 25 .653
Seattle 46 25 .648 ½
Los Angeles 38 33 .535
Oakland 35 36 .493 11½
Texas 28 44 .389 19

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 10, Kansas City 2

Miami 5, Baltimore 4

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 5, Colorado 2

Toronto 2, Washington 0

Minnesota 9, Cleveland 3

Seattle 1, Boston 0

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 10, Miami 4

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Washington at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 4-4) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (Cole 8-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Colon 3-4) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-6), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-2), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.