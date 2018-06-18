Brazil held to 1-1 draw by Switzerland at World Cup

Brazil's Neymar reacts after failing to score during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena
Brazil's Neymar, left, and Switzerland's Valon Behrami challenge for the ball during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 socc
Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at
Brazil's Willian, left, and Switzerland's Steven Zuber challenge for the ball during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 socc
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho, left, and Switzerland's Granit Xhaka jump for the ball during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (AP) — Brazil joined the list of big teams struggling to win their opening matches at the World Cup in Russia.
The five-time champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland on Sunday, a few hours after four-time champion Germany was beaten by Mexico 1-0.
Philippe Coutinho gave Brazil the lead in the 20th minute with a volley that bounced in off the right post. Steven Zuber then headed in the equalizer in the 50th. Mexican referee Cesar Ramos dismissed complaints that Zuber had shoved defender Miranda before getting to the corner from Xherdan Shaqiri.
Besides Brazil and Germany, Argentina was held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland on Saturday and Spain and Portugal played to a 3-3 draw on Friday.
