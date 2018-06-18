Insurgents kill 4 Indian paramilitary soldiers in northeast

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Indian police say suspected insurgents have killed at least four paramilitary soldiers after ambushing their vehicles in a hilly area in the country's remote northeast.

Police say two other soldiers were wounded Sunday when the rebels attacked one jeep and a truck in which they were moving, using automatic weapons and hand grenades.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack in Nagaland state, but the police suspect it was carried out by rebels belonging to a faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang group).

Other details were not immediately available.

The faction has been fighting for an independent homeland for the Naga tribes. It ended peace talks with the Indian government in 2015 after 14 years of futile negotiations.