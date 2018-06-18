Konta snubs umpire as Barty wins Nottingham final

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Johanna Konta failed to shake the umpire's hand on Sunday after a bad-tempered end to the Nottingham Open final, with Ashleigh Barty winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

After the first two sets were shared, Konta recovered from 4-1 down in the decider to level at 4-4 but got angry with the umpire for not overruling a Barty shot that looked long as the top-seeded Australian held for 5-4.

"It's an absolute joke," fourth-seeded Konta said to the official. "You're making decisions that affect our lives. Do you fully understand that?"

The British No. 1 won only one more point as Barty clinched victory with a backhand pass.

Konta lost to Donna Vekic in the 2017 final before defeating the Croat this year in the semifinals.