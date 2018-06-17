Taiwan Coast Guard vessel sends 2 Filipinos home

A Taiwanese Coast Guard vessel picked up two Filipinos from a Taiwanese fishing boat on the sea in an overlapping area of the exclusive economic zones of Taiwan and the Philippines, according to a fishermen association in Pingtung, southern Taiwan, Sunday.

A spokesperson of Liuqiu Fishermen Association said a local fishing boat's captain, surnamed Chen, alerted the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) at 7:00 a.m. that two drifting Filipinos needed assistance 88 nautical miles (163 km) off Batan Island, the Philippines.

The CGA immediately sent its Taitung vessel, code named CG-133, to the area and by at around 2:00 p.m. picked up the two and shipped them to Basco, Batan Island before handing them over to the Philippine authorities.

According to Chen, the two were washed into sea earlier that day.