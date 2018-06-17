|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|46
|20
|.697
|—
|Boston
|48
|24
|.667
|1
|Tampa Bay
|32
|38
|.457
|16
|Toronto
|32
|38
|.457
|16
|Baltimore
|19
|50
|.275
|28½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|36
|33
|.522
|—
|Detroit
|35
|37
|.486
|2½
|Minnesota
|31
|36
|.463
|4
|Chicago
|24
|45
|.348
|12
|Kansas City
|22
|48
|.314
|14½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|47
|25
|.653
|—
|Seattle
|46
|25
|.648
|½
|Los Angeles
|38
|33
|.535
|8½
|Oakland
|35
|36
|.493
|11½
|Texas
|28
|44
|.389
|19
___
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 10, Kansas City 2
Miami 5, Baltimore 4
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 4
Texas 5, Colorado 2
Toronto 2, Washington 0
Minnesota 9, Cleveland 3
Seattle 1, Boston 0
|Sunday's Games
Miami at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 4-4) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (Cole 8-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Colon 3-4) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-6), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-2), 10:07 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.