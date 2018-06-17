UK PM vows big funding increase for National Health Service

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced a significant funding increase for the country's beleaguered National Health Service.

The prime minister said the NHS will receive an additional 384 million pounds ($510 million) per week once Britain leaves the European Union next March. She linked the increased funding to Brexit in a column published in the Mail on Sunday.

May says "As we leave the European Union and stop paying significant annual subscriptions to Brussels, we will have more money to spend on priorities such as the NHS."

May admitted the "Brexit dividend" would not be enough to generate all the extra health service funds. Extra taxes and borrowing will likely be needed.

The NHS has been struggling to cope with funding shortages in recent years, particularly during the flu-ridden winter months.