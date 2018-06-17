Salah has the chance to get Egypt's World Cup party going

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Mohamed Salah has the perfect chance to start Egypt's World Cup party and put Russia's on hold when he returns for a crucial match on Tuesday.

Egypt needs his mercurial talent and scoring touch, for defeat will end Egypt's World Cup outright if Uruguay beats Saudi Arabia on Wednesday in the other Group A game.

Salah's recovery from injury has become an ongoing mini-drama for Egypt fans, although their devotion is understandable considering he netted 44 goals in 51 games for Liverpool in his first season and has 33 in 57 for Egypt overall. Last Friday, Pharaohs fans watched in frustration as Egypt failed to break down an obdurate Uruguay lineup.

Salah, too, cut a disconsolate and frustrated figure on the bench as his team lost 1-0 to a late goal. Hardly a fitting way to celebrate his 26th birthday.