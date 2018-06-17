1 dead, several injured in Trenton cultural event shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Police say at least one person has been killed and several others injured after shooting broke out at an all-night cultural event in Trenton, New Jersey.

The Trentonian reports that the shooting began a little before 3 a.m. Sunday at Art All Night, a community cultural event that showcases art, music and food. The event began Saturday afternoon and continued through the night. It typically draws thousands of people.

Trenton police Lt. Darren Zappley says multiple people have been shot and were taken to the hospital, where some are in surgery. He says: "It's very chaotic out here."

Details of the death and the condition of those injured were not immediately available.