Greece, Macedonia sign historic deal to end naming dispute

Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on Sunday signed a controversial deal that could finally resolve a long-running dispute over the latter's name.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and his FYROM counterpart Nikola Dimitrov signed the deal, which will see FYROM renamed as the Republic of North Macedonia, in the border region of Prespes.

The signing ceremony was attended by the prime ministers of Greece and FYROM, Zoran Zaev and Alexis Tsipras (pictured above).

The deal, which has been protested by hardliners on both sides of the border, must now be ratified by the respective parliaments, and will also be put to a referendum in Macedonia. The process will take months.

'Historic and necessary'

At the ceremony, Tsipras described the signing as a "brave, historic and necessary step for our peoples."

"We are here to heal the wounds of time, to open a path for peace, fraternization and growth for our countries, the Balkans and Europe," he said, adding that the time had come again "to sing happy songs in the Balkans."

Zaev called on the two countries to "step out of the past and look to the future," saying: "Our peoples want peace ... we will be partners and allies."

Historical dispute

The naming row between the two countries began 27 years ago when FYROM declared independence from the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, but has roots going back to antiquity.

Athens objected to its neighbor's being called Macedonia because it has a northern province of the same name where the king Alexander the Great was born, a figure who represents a source of pride for many Greeks of the present day.

Critics of the deal in Greece say the name change could imply territorial claims on the Greek province and usurp ancient Greek culture and civilization.

Opposition to the deal led to a no-confidence motion in parliament, with Tsipras surviving the vote on Saturday.

Nationalists in Macedonia, for their part, assert their country's right to bear the name without change.

The deal also means that Greece will lift its objections to the renamed nation joining the EU and NATO.

