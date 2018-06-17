Kaohsiung MRT’s new Kaohsiung Station in southern Taiwan to undergo tests beginning June 20  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp (KRTC) said in a news release on Friday that the company will on June 20 begin to conduct intense testing for the new Kaohsiung Station, which is now a hub for two different rail systems—Taiwan Railways and Kaohsiung MRT.

Kaohsiung MRT trains have been stopping at a “temporary” Kaohsiung Station during a construction project to move Taiwan Railways’ Kaohsiung downtown section underground and join the two rail systems’ Kaohsiung Station together. Now the new Kaohsiung Station has Taiwan Railways services on Basement Level 2 and Kaohsiung MRT services on Basement Level 4.



To be in line with Taiwan Railways’ going underground in September, Kaohsiung MRT will begin conducting tests of MRT trains stopping at the “permanent station," the KRTC said, adding that the frequency of the testing is 80 to 100 times per day.



The KRTC added that during the testing period, regular trains and test trains will arrive alternatively at some stations, adding that test trains will have signs that indicate that they don’t provide passenger services. However, the KRTC urged passengers not to board the test trains by mistake.



KRTC general manager Ho Hsin (賀新) said that currently Kaohsiung MRT transports an average of 176,000 passengers per day.