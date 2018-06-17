AIT Director cheers on dragon boat team 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The soon to be former Director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), Kin Moy, cheered on the AIT dragon boat team Saturday, June 16.

Moy told CNA that he still remembers three years ago when he assumed the director position and that "time has passed by very fast" since. Moy expressed reluctance to leave Taiwan, remembering his time here fondly.



(CNA image)

Moy and other AIT employees dressed casually to watch the races at Dajia Riverside Park Saturday afternoon.

Although the AIT team did not advance to the next round, coach Andrew Ne said he and the team are very satisfied with their performance and that everyone tried their best.



(CNA image)

Ne is proud of the AIT team, stating that the group diligently practiced for one hour every Saturday since February regardless how busy they were. "The team will definitely advance farther next year," said Ne.

Moy will soon return to the U.S. His replacement is rumored to be former AIT Deputy Director Brent Christensen. However, AIT has not confirmed the information.