American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/17 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 46 20 .697
Boston 48 24 .667 1
Tampa Bay 32 38 .457 16
Toronto 32 38 .457 16
Baltimore 19 50 .275 28½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 36 33 .522
Detroit 35 37 .486
Minnesota 31 36 .463 4
Chicago 24 45 .348 12
Kansas City 22 48 .314 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 47 25 .653
Seattle 46 25 .648 ½
Los Angeles 38 33 .535
Oakland 35 36 .493 11½
Texas 28 44 .389 19

___

Friday's Games

Miami 2, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 6, Washington 5

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3

Colorado 9, Texas 5

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 7, Kansas City 3

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 4

Seattle 7, Boston 6

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 10, Kansas City 2

Miami 5, Baltimore 4

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 5, Colorado 2

Toronto 2, Washington 0

Minnesota 9, Cleveland 3

Seattle 1, Boston 0

Sunday's Games

Miami (Richards 1-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 4-7), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Roark 3-7) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Font 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 4-1), 2:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hardy 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-7), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 8-3) at Kansas City (Keller 1-2), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 6-7) at Texas (Gallardo 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-5) at Oakland (Mengden 6-6), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 8-1) at Seattle (Leake 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 4-4) at Washington (Fedde 0-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (Cole 8-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Colon 3-4) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-6), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-2), 10:07 p.m.