Taipei borough offices buy more than 5,000 cartons of bananas to help distressed farmers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—As banana farmers are getting hit by low prices that resulted from overproduction, Taipei City Government is taking action to help them. The city government has called for its 12 district offices to help borough offices order bananas, according to the city government.

A total of 5,156 cartons—the equivalent of 77.34 metric tons—of bananas were purchases by the city’s boroughs in just three days between June 6 and June 8, the city government said.

According to the city government, Shan Lian-cheng, head of Shunxing Borough in Wenshan District, ordered 200 cartons of bananas for an upcoming Dragon Boat Festival celebration event in the borough. Shan, who had agriculture-related experience in the past, said that he could related to the feelings of the farmers, who have devoted more than 10 months of hard work for an income that doesn’t match up to their hard work, the city government said.

Linjiang Borough of Datong District ordered 200 cartons also for the borough’s Dragon Boat Festival event, the city government said, adding that Qunying Borough Chief Shi Zhong-sheng bought 100 cartons out of his own pocket to donate to charities and disadvantageous households in the borough.