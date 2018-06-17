Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 000 000 001—1 5 1 New York 011 020 00x—4 8 0

Stanek, Yarbrough (2), Pruitt (6) and Sucre; L.Severino, Shreve (9), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_L.Severino 10-2. L_Yarbrough 5-3. Sv_Chapman (20). HRs_Tampa Bay, Duffy (4). New York, Stanton (16), Sanchez (13).

___

Houston 200 023 003—10 10 1 Kansas City 000 020 000— 2 6 1

Keuchel, Peacock (7), Harris (8), Devenski (9) and Stassi, McCann; D.Duffy, McCarthy (7), Maurer (8), B.Smith (9) and Butera. W_Keuchel 4-8. L_D.Duffy 3-7. HRs_Houston, Bregman (10), Stassi (7).

___

Detroit 003 020 020—7 10 0 Chicago 000 041 000—5 7 0

Zimmermann, VerHagen (6), B.Farmer (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner; Giolito, Volstad (6), Fry (7), Rondon (8), Cedeno (8), Santiago (9) and K.Smith. W_B.Farmer 3-3. L_Fry 0-1. Sv_Greene (19). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos 2 (8).

___

Los Angeles 000 030 001—4 6 0 Oakland 000 104 10x—6 6 0

Lamb, Ramirez (6), Paredes (7), Jewell (8) and Maldonado; Manaea, Petit (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy. W_Manaea 6-6. L_Ramirez 2-3. Sv_Treinen (15). HRs_Los Angeles, Young (4). Oakland, Pinder (6), Semien (6).

___

Minnesota 410 003 010—9 13 0 Cleveland 200 100 000—3 10 1

Romero, Magill (5), Belisle (8), Pressly (9) and Wilson; Carrasco, O.Perez (2), McAllister (4), T.Olson (6), Otero (6), Plutko (7), Guyer (9) and Gomes. W_Magill 2-1. L_Carrasco 8-5. HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (16). Cleveland, Ramirez (21), Lindor (16).

___

Boston 000 000 000—0 2 1 Seattle 001 000 00x—1 6 0

Wright, Workman (8) and Vazquez; LeBlanc, Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_LeBlanc 3-0. L_Wright 2-1. Sv_Diaz (27).

___

INTERLEAGUE Washington 000 000 000—0 3 0 Toronto 000 020 00x—2 4 0

Scherzer, Suero (7) and P.Severino; Estrada, D.Barnes (7), Loup (8), Clippard (9) and Maile. W_Estrada 4-6. L_Scherzer 10-3. Sv_Clippard (3). HRs_Toronto, Travis (4).

___

Miami 112 001 000—5 8 0 Baltimore 002 001 100—4 11 0

Chen, Guerrero (7), Ziegler (7), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto; Cobb, Givens (8), Brach (9) and Wynns. W_Chen 2-3. L_Cobb 2-9. Sv_Steckenrider (1). HRs_Miami, Realmuto 2 (9). Baltimore, Schoop (7).

___

Colorado 010 001 000—2 5 0 Texas 000 000 23x—5 10 0

Freeland, Musgrave (8), B.Shaw (8) and Iannetta; Minor, Leclerc (8), Kela (9) and Trevino. W_Leclerc 2-2. L_Musgrave 0-2. Sv_Kela (15).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati 010 000 001—2 7 0 Pittsburgh 101 103 00x—6 10 1

Castillo, Brice (6), Floro (7) and Barnhart; Nova, Brault (7), Feliz (9) and E.Diaz. W_Nova 4-5. L_Castillo 4-8. HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (13), Dixon (1). Pittsburgh, Harrison (4), Diaz (5), Moran (6).

___

San Diego 000 000 000—0 4 0 Atlanta 000 010 00x—1 5 0

Lyles, Yates (8) and Ellis; Newcomb, Winkler (7), Minter (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers. W_Newcomb 8-2. L_Lyles 2-4. Sv_Vizcaino (14). HRs_Atlanta, Culberson (3).

___

Philadelphia 000 112 000—4 9 0 Milwaukee 100 000 000—1 5 0

Eflin, Hunter (6), Ramos (7), Dominguez (8), Neris (9) and Knapp; Guerra, Logan (6), J.Barnes (6), Lopez (8) and Kratz. W_Eflin 4-2. L_Guerra 3-5. Sv_Neris (10). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (9), Knapp (1).

___

San Francisco 000 010 000—1 4 0 Los Angeles 010 020 00x—3 6 1

Bumgarner, Moronta (7) and Posey; Wood, Garcia (6), Alexander (7), Fields (8), Jansen (9) and A.Barnes. W_Wood 2-5. L_Bumgarner 0-2. Sv_Jansen (17). HRs_Los Angeles, Hernandez (10), Kemp (12).

___

Chicago 001 110 120—6 10 1 St. Louis 200 100 000—3 9 2

Hendricks, R.Rosario (7), Cishek (7), Strop (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras; C.Martinez, Gomber (6), Tuivailala (7), Jor.Hicks (7), Bowman (8) and Molina. W_Hendricks 5-6. L_Tuivailala 1-2. Sv_Morrow (16). HRs_Chicago, Russell (3), Heyward (4). St. Louis, Ozuna (10).