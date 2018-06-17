Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|1
|New York
|011
|020
|00x—4
|8
|0
Stanek, Yarbrough (2), Pruitt (6) and Sucre; L.Severino, Shreve (9), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_L.Severino 10-2. L_Yarbrough 5-3. Sv_Chapman (20). HRs_Tampa Bay, Duffy (4). New York, Stanton (16), Sanchez (13).
___
|Houston
|200
|023
|003—10
|10
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|020
|000—
|2
|6
|1
Keuchel, Peacock (7), Harris (8), Devenski (9) and Stassi, McCann; D.Duffy, McCarthy (7), Maurer (8), B.Smith (9) and Butera. W_Keuchel 4-8. L_D.Duffy 3-7. HRs_Houston, Bregman (10), Stassi (7).
___
|Detroit
|003
|020
|020—7
|10
|0
|Chicago
|000
|041
|000—5
|7
|0
Zimmermann, VerHagen (6), B.Farmer (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner; Giolito, Volstad (6), Fry (7), Rondon (8), Cedeno (8), Santiago (9) and K.Smith. W_B.Farmer 3-3. L_Fry 0-1. Sv_Greene (19). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos 2 (8).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|030
|001—4
|6
|0
|Oakland
|000
|104
|10x—6
|6
|0
Lamb, Ramirez (6), Paredes (7), Jewell (8) and Maldonado; Manaea, Petit (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy. W_Manaea 6-6. L_Ramirez 2-3. Sv_Treinen (15). HRs_Los Angeles, Young (4). Oakland, Pinder (6), Semien (6).
___
|Minnesota
|410
|003
|010—9
|13
|0
|Cleveland
|200
|100
|000—3
|10
|1
Romero, Magill (5), Belisle (8), Pressly (9) and Wilson; Carrasco, O.Perez (2), McAllister (4), T.Olson (6), Otero (6), Plutko (7), Guyer (9) and Gomes. W_Magill 2-1. L_Carrasco 8-5. HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (16). Cleveland, Ramirez (21), Lindor (16).
___
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Seattle
|001
|000
|00x—1
|6
|0
Wright, Workman (8) and Vazquez; LeBlanc, Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_LeBlanc 3-0. L_Wright 2-1. Sv_Diaz (27).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Toronto
|000
|020
|00x—2
|4
|0
Scherzer, Suero (7) and P.Severino; Estrada, D.Barnes (7), Loup (8), Clippard (9) and Maile. W_Estrada 4-6. L_Scherzer 10-3. Sv_Clippard (3). HRs_Toronto, Travis (4).
___
|Miami
|112
|001
|000—5
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|002
|001
|100—4
|11
|0
Chen, Guerrero (7), Ziegler (7), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto; Cobb, Givens (8), Brach (9) and Wynns. W_Chen 2-3. L_Cobb 2-9. Sv_Steckenrider (1). HRs_Miami, Realmuto 2 (9). Baltimore, Schoop (7).
___
|Colorado
|010
|001
|000—2
|5
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|23x—5
|10
|0
Freeland, Musgrave (8), B.Shaw (8) and Iannetta; Minor, Leclerc (8), Kela (9) and Trevino. W_Leclerc 2-2. L_Musgrave 0-2. Sv_Kela (15).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|001—2
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|101
|103
|00x—6
|10
|1
Castillo, Brice (6), Floro (7) and Barnhart; Nova, Brault (7), Feliz (9) and E.Diaz. W_Nova 4-5. L_Castillo 4-8. HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (13), Dixon (1). Pittsburgh, Harrison (4), Diaz (5), Moran (6).
___
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|00x—1
|5
|0
Lyles, Yates (8) and Ellis; Newcomb, Winkler (7), Minter (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers. W_Newcomb 8-2. L_Lyles 2-4. Sv_Vizcaino (14). HRs_Atlanta, Culberson (3).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|112
|000—4
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
Eflin, Hunter (6), Ramos (7), Dominguez (8), Neris (9) and Knapp; Guerra, Logan (6), J.Barnes (6), Lopez (8) and Kratz. W_Eflin 4-2. L_Guerra 3-5. Sv_Neris (10). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (9), Knapp (1).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|000—1
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|020
|00x—3
|6
|1
Bumgarner, Moronta (7) and Posey; Wood, Garcia (6), Alexander (7), Fields (8), Jansen (9) and A.Barnes. W_Wood 2-5. L_Bumgarner 0-2. Sv_Jansen (17). HRs_Los Angeles, Hernandez (10), Kemp (12).
___
|Chicago
|001
|110
|120—6
|10
|1
|St. Louis
|200
|100
|000—3
|9
|2
Hendricks, R.Rosario (7), Cishek (7), Strop (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras; C.Martinez, Gomber (6), Tuivailala (7), Jor.Hicks (7), Bowman (8) and Molina. W_Hendricks 5-6. L_Tuivailala 1-2. Sv_Morrow (16). HRs_Chicago, Russell (3), Heyward (4). St. Louis, Ozuna (10).