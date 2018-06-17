  1. Home
Former guerrilla, young conservative vie to lead Colombia

By CHRISTINE ARMARIO , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/17 12:04

FILES - This combination of two May 27, 2018 file photos shows Colombian presidential candidates Gustavo Petro, left, and Ivan Duque, in Bogota, Colom

FILE - In this June 10, 2018 file photo, a girl holds a poster of former President Alvaro Uribe, left, and Ivan Duque, current presidential candidate

Ana Miriam Chivita, supporter of presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, cleans flowers in front of her home at "Bolivar 83" community in the town of Zi

Mounted police patrol as part of pre-electoral security in the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.Colombians will hold runoff pres

Soldiers patrol as part of pre-electoral security in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. Colombians will hold runoff presidential elections on

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombians will choose between a leftist former guerrilla and a young conservative lawmaker in a presidential election to decide who will lead the nation as it implements a still-fragile peace accord.

One-time militant and ex-Bogota mayor Gustavo Petro and frontrunner Ivan Duque harbor contrasting views on the accord ending Latin America's longest-running conflict and could significantly shape how Colombia proceeds with putting aspects of it into motion.

Petro is vowing to uphold the accord while Duque wants to make changes like requiring ex-combatants to serve time before entering politics if they are guilty of crimes against humanity. Under the agreement, rebels who fully confess and offer reparations to victims are unlikely to be sent behind bars.

Sunday's election will be the first presidential vote since the signing of the accord.