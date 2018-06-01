Indie film distributor, Spotlight, brings 'Miseducation of Cameron Post' to Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The independent film distribution company, Spotlight Entertainment Inc. (亮點國際影業), showed an advance screening of "The Miseducation of Cameron Post," on June 7 ahead of the film's debut in Taiwan, July 8.

The film is based on the book with the same title by Emily M. Danforth published in 2012. The film follows protagonist, Cameron Post played by Chloë Grace Moretz, after her conservative aunt sends her to a Christian conversion camp. Post bonds with fellow camp mates as they feign gender re-education and become confident in who they are, and are not.



(Image from the Movie Database)

"Miseducation" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival Jan. 22, 2018 and will open in Taiwan July 8, before the film's release in both the U.S., Aug. 3, and the U.K., Aug. 31.

Spotlight feels that the film will resonate with local audiences, and told Taiwan News:

"Since Taiwan is currently on the brink of marriage equality facing strong resistance from the right-wing religious groups, the theme of "The Miseducation of Cameron Post" feels earnest and timely. Plus this quieter type of realist filmmaking is not unusual in Taiwanese cinema so we feel that this film will resonate well with the local audience."

Spotlight particularly supports films with strong female-centric stories as well as those produced by women. "A rising writer/director talent such as Desiree Akhavan ("Miseducation" director), a queer Muslim female filmmaker, fits just right for Spotlight to introduce her to Taiwan. It is our genuine hope that this film will also aspire more local talents to emulate and be bold in their storytelling."

When asked if any of the film's themes will especially strike the local audience, Spotlight responded positively:

"We feel that the interactions among the disciples in God’s Promise (the conversion camp) in this film present a somewhat similar undertone of Taiwanese student life. We truly hope the journey that Cameron Post goes through will speak to our targeted student audience."

"Miseducation" will be shown at the Taipei Film Festival on July 8, at 4:20 p.m. at Shin-Kong Cinema Auditorium 2.