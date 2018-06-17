Spence keeps IBF title at home with quick knockout of Ocampo

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Errol Spence Jr. stopped Carlos Ocampo in the first round Saturday night to retain the IBF welterweight crown.

Fighttng in front of a home crowd at the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility, Spence improved to 24-0 with his 11th straight knockout and 21st overall.

Ocampo crumpled to the canvas after a right hand to the body just as the first round was ending. The Mexican challenger tried to get up but went down to his knees and was counted out in the battle of unbeaten fighters.

Spence was fighting in front of a big crowd in the 12,000-seat football stadium that doubles as the indoor practice facility for the Cowboys at their headquarters about 30 miles north of Dallas.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joined Spence in the ring after the quick victory, winking to the camera while congratulating the fighter who grew up in DeSoto, just south of Dallas. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and several teammates were in the crowd as well.

It was the second defense of the 147-pound title that Spence won last summer in Englishman Kell Brook's hometown.

Ocampo (22-1) was fighting professionally outside his home country for the first time.