Taiwan's CPC recalls bottled water over expired raw materials

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The CPC Corporation, a state-owned petroleum, natural gas, and gasoline company in Taiwan, announced June 16 that the factory subcontracted to produce their CPC Bio Ionic water (健康元素水) used expired ingredients and will offer refunds starting June 17.

CPC immediately informed gas stations selling the bottled water to recall the product. CPC said the Ionic water was manufactured by the Da-yi Biotechnology Corportation (達誼生物科技公司所).

The expiration issue was unearthed when the Taiwan Quality Food Association (TQF) visited Da-yi on June 13 for a routine inspection and discovered that a trace mineral concentration was still being used despite a June 2017 expiration date, according to CNA. The expired materials were used in production on Aug. 19, 2017, Aug. 21, 2017, and March 26, 2018.

CPC emphasized that tests are being administered to determine the safety of microorganisms and plasticizers in the water in accordance with official hygiene standards and protocol, however the company is not worried about the safety of the product but are taking responsibility for the situation. In the future CPC will reinforce their product safety standards.

CPC has currently sold 1,862 cases of effected water and has a remaining 1,322 cases in storage. The tainted water will be recalled and destroyed.

Consumers are eligible for a refund on the Ionic water as of June 17 if one the following three criteria are met:

1. A receipt for Ionic water purchased between Aug. 1, 2017 and June 16, 2018

2. The Ionic water bottle, full or empty, with an expiration date between Aug. 1, 2018 and June 16, 2019

3. CPC membership card with points for Ionic water between Aug. 1, 2017 and June 16, 2018