What people were saying Saturday at the US Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — What people were saying Saturday at the U.S. Open:

"I've wanted to do that many times. I should have done it several times at Augusta on 15." — Phil Mickelson after he intentionally swatted a moving putt on the 13th green, invoking a 2-stroke penalty that gave him a 10 on the hole.

"It's something you might see at your club with your mates. It was strange, no one ever has those thoughts, it just happens." — Mickelson's playing partner, Andrew Johnston, about Mickelson's actions on No. 13.

"We must slow the course down tonight, and we will." — USGA chief executive Mike Davis on how the course will be handled overnight to set it up for the final round Sunday. The USGA admitted that Shinnecock Hills wasn't a fair test for portions of the third round.

"I'm going to find Mike Davis. It's the U.S. Open, it's supposed to be hard. When is enough enough? It's not about hard. There's no other tournament where you see the guys putt off greens; 15 ruined my entire day. — Pat Perez, who had a 6 on the par-5 hole and shot 77.

"Be careful what you wish for. We've all been asking for a real U.S. Open again. So I guess we got one for sure this week." — Justin Rose.

"I never thought I would be tied for the lead and playing in the last group. It is extremely cool." — Tony Finau, who along with Daniel Berger shot 66 earlier in the day. They were tied for the lead and in the final pairing Sunday.

"It would just be nice if I'm not sitting here wishing I made the cut at 5 or 6 over. ... When it's that big an advantage to playing in the morning versus the afternoon, I think it takes away from the work that the guys have done the first two days." — Rickie Fowler after shooting an 84 in the afternoon, the highest score Saturday. He entered the round at 2 over par.

"I don't think it crossed the line, but it was as hard of golf as we can play. I made three birdies today. They felt like eagles." — Russell Knox.

"I fully expected to have a chance to win tomorrow, but I didn't expect to shoot 4 over and have a chance to win tomorrow." — Justin Thomas, who shot 74 and was five shots out of the lead.