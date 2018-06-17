  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/17 10:05
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 3 .700
Atlanta 6 5 .545
Washington 6 5 .545
Chicago 3 6 .333
New York 3 6 .333
Indiana 1 10 .091
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 7 2 .778
Phoenix 8 3 .727
Seattle 8 3 .727
Dallas 5 4 .556 2
Minnesota 4 6 .400
Las Vegas 3 8 .273 5

___

Friday's Games

Los Angeles 97, Washington 86

Dallas 77, Las Vegas 67

Seattle 103, Connecticut 92

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 85, New York 71

Indiana 96, Atlanta 64

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled