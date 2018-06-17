BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Atlanta
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Washington
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Chicago
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|New York
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|Indiana
|1
|10
|.091
|6½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Phoenix
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Seattle
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Dallas
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Minnesota
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Las Vegas
|3
|8
|.273
|5
___
|Friday's Games
Los Angeles 97, Washington 86
Dallas 77, Las Vegas 67
Seattle 103, Connecticut 92
|Saturday's Games
Minnesota 85, New York 71
Indiana 96, Atlanta 64
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled