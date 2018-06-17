NASCAR Camping World Truck-M&M's 200 presented by Casey's General Store Results

Saturday At Iowa Speedway Newton, Iowa Lap length: 0.875 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (16) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 200 laps, 0 rating, 51 points.

2. (3) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 200, 0, 47.

3. (1) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200, 0, 47.

4. (12) David Gilliland, Toyota, 200, 0, 35.

5. (7) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 41.

6. (13) Jesse Little, Toyota, 200, 0, 35.

7. (14) Cody Coughlin, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 30.

8. (9) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 200, 0, 30.

9. (5) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 45.

10. (17) Myatt Snider, Ford, 200, 0, 33.

11. (15) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 200, 0, 26.

12. (27) Justin Fontaine, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 25.

13. (22) Tanner Thorson, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 24.

14. (18) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 23.

15. (19) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 22.

16. (6) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 25.

17. (11) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 195, 0, 20.

18. (26) Cory Roper, Ford, 195, 0, 19.

19. (10) Dalton Sargeant, Chevrolet, 195, 0, 20.

20. (30) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 194, 0, 17.

21. (28) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 191, 0, 16.

22. (31) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 173, 0, 15.

23. (23) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, engine, 153, 0, 14.

24. (29) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, engine, 152, 0, 13.

25. (32) Bobby Reuse, Chevrolet, suspension, 136, 0, 12.

26. (2) Matt Crafton, Ford, accident, 135, 0, 21.

27. (8) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, accident, 135, 0, 0.

28. (20) Reid Wilson, Chevrolet, overheating, 109, 0, 9.

29. (4) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, accident, 102, 0, 8.

30. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, suspension, 56, 0, 7.

31. (21) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, brakes, 50, 0, 6.

32. (25) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, brakes, 19, 0, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 89.942 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 56 minutes, 45 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.333 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 44 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: H.Burton 1-30; M.Crafton 31-50; Joh.Nemechek 51-64; C.Eckes 65-68; N.Gragson 69-75; Joh.Nemechek 76; S.Friesen 77-124; B.Moffitt 125-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): B.Moffitt, 1 time for 75 laps; S.Friesen, 1 time for 47 laps; H.Burton, 1 time for 29 laps; M.Crafton, 1 time for 19 laps; Joh.Nemechek, 2 times for 13 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 6 laps; C.Eckes, 1 time for 3 laps.

Wins: J.Sauter, 4; B.Moffitt, 2; N.Gragson, 1; Joh.Nemechek, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. J.Sauter, 419; 2. N.Gragson, 348; 3. B.Moffitt, 334; 4. G.Enfinger, 308; 5. S.Friesen, 308; 6. M.Crafton, 300; 7. B.Rhodes, 291; 8. J.Haley, 278; 9. M.Snider, 247; 10. D.Sargeant, 239.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.