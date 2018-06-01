  1. Home
Peppa Pig charms Taipei over Dragon Boat Festival holiday

Peppa Pig debuts first-ever all Chinese performance to Taiwan audience 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/17 10:08

"Peppa Pig Live Celebration!" warms hearts in Taipei over the holiday weekend. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Characters from the hit British animated children's series, "Peppa Pig," will put on three live performances in Taipei over the Dragon Boat Festival weekend, June 16 - 17, at the National Taiwan University Sports Center arena.

To help young Taiwanese audience members effortlessly enter the world of "Peppa Pig," the performances will not only feature the original English script and Chinese subtitles, but this weekend's performances are also the debut of Peppa Pig's first-ever all Chinese show, created uniquely for Taiwan, reported CNA.  

The "Peppa Pig Live Celebration!" brings together acting, new songs, and games, offering families a light-hearted and fun way to celebrate the Dragon Boat holiday. Popular Taiwanese actor and television host, Frankie Huang (黃鐙輝), and his wife brought their two children to the performance on June 16. 


(Image from Facebook event page) 

"Peppa Pig" is broadcast in 180 countries in over 21 languages. 

There will be two final performances of "Peppa Pig Live Celebration!" today, June 17, at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tickets range from NT$900 to NT$2,800 (US$30 to US$93). 

 
Peppa Pig
performance
Children
Taipei

