A glance at the 3rd round of the US Open

A glance at the third round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York.

Leading: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau and Daniel Berger, all 3-over-par 213.

Just behind: Justin Rose is one stroke back, while Henrik Stenson is another shot behind.

Big number: Phil Mickelson took a 10 on the 13th hole on his way to an 81.

Big controversy: Mickelson ran and intentionally hit his ball back to the hole while it was still moving on 13, getting a 2-stroke penalty.

Notable: It was the highest 54-hole score to lead in a U.S. Open since 1974.

Key stat: The scoring average was 75.33, the highest for a third round since Pebble Beach in 2000. There were three rounds under par, and eight over 80.

Quotable: "I've never seen anything like it. It's something you might see at your home course with your mates or something. But it was just a moment — I think it's just a moment of madness." — playing partner Andrew Johnston, on Mickelson hitting his ball while it was moving.

Featured tee times: Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose, 2:02 p.m. EDT; Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, 2:13 p.m.

TV: 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Fox