  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/06/17 07:22
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 52 201 55 70 .348
Segura Sea 67 282 52 97 .344
Altuve Hou 72 291 44 98 .337
Simmons LAA 60 219 32 71 .324
Rosario Min 67 266 50 86 .323
Trout LAA 71 251 59 81 .323
JMartinez Bos 67 253 45 81 .320
Brantley Cle 58 237 35 75 .316
MDuffy TB 55 219 18 68 .311
Castellanos Det 69 284 35 88 .310
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 21; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Gallo, Texas, 18; Judge, New York, 18; Betts, Boston, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; 6 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 55; Haniger, Seattle, 53; MMachado, Baltimore, 52; KDavis, Oakland, 49; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 47; 6 tied at 46.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 10-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 8-1; Morton, Houston, 8-1; GCole, Houston, 8-1; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; McCullers, Houston, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.