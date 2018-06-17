|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|52
|201
|55
|70
|.348
|Segura Sea
|67
|282
|52
|97
|.344
|Altuve Hou
|72
|291
|44
|98
|.337
|Simmons LAA
|60
|219
|32
|71
|.324
|Trout LAA
|71
|251
|59
|81
|.323
|JMartinez Bos
|67
|253
|45
|81
|.320
|Brantley Cle
|57
|233
|35
|74
|.318
|Rosario Min
|66
|262
|46
|82
|.313
|MDuffy TB
|55
|219
|18
|68
|.311
|Castellanos Det
|69
|284
|35
|88
|.310
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; KDavis, Oakland, 20; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 20; Gallo, Texas, 18; Judge, New York, 18; Betts, Boston, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; 4 tied at 16.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 55; Haniger, Seattle, 53; MMachado, Baltimore, 52; KDavis, Oakland, 49; Gattis, Houston, 46; Trout, Los Angeles, 46; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 46; Moustakas, Kansas City, 46; Judge, New York, 46; Benintendi, Boston, 46.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 10-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 8-1; Morton, Houston, 8-1; GCole, Houston, 8-1; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; McCullers, Houston, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.