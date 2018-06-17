|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|FFreeman Atl
|69
|263
|46
|90
|.342
|Gennett Cin
|67
|252
|35
|85
|.337
|Kemp LAD
|66
|212
|31
|71
|.335
|Markakis Atl
|69
|274
|41
|89
|.325
|BCrawford SF
|68
|242
|31
|78
|.322
|Almora ChC
|61
|196
|38
|63
|.321
|Martinez StL
|63
|234
|32
|75
|.321
|Arenado Col
|63
|237
|44
|74
|.312
|Belt SF
|53
|192
|32
|59
|.307
|Dickerson Pit
|63
|242
|31
|74
|.306
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 19; Albies, Atlanta, 16; FFreeman, Atlanta, 15; Villanueva, San Diego, 15; Story, Colorado, 14; Desmond, Colorado, 14; DPeralta, Arizona, 14; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 14; TShaw, Milwaukee, 14; JBaez, Chicago, 14.
|Runs Batted In
Story, Colorado, 52; FFreeman, Atlanta, 49; Suarez, Cincinnati, 49; Gennett, Cincinnati, 48; Rizzo, Chicago, 46; JBaez, Chicago, 46; Markakis, Atlanta, 44; Harper, Washington, 43; TShaw, Milwaukee, 43; 2 tied at 42.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 10-3; Lester, Chicago, 8-2; Wacha, St. Louis, 8-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 8-2; Mikolas, St. Louis, 7-2; Newcomb, Atlanta, 7-2; Suter, Milwaukee, 7-4; Stratton, San Francisco, 7-4; Godley, Arizona, 7-5; 2 tied at 6-1.