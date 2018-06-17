  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/17 07:05
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
FFreeman Atl 69 263 46 90 .342
Gennett Cin 67 252 35 85 .337
Kemp LAD 66 212 31 71 .335
Markakis Atl 69 274 41 89 .325
BCrawford SF 68 242 31 78 .322
Almora ChC 61 196 38 63 .321
Martinez StL 63 234 32 75 .321
Arenado Col 63 237 44 74 .312
Belt SF 53 192 32 59 .307
Dickerson Pit 63 242 31 74 .306
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 19; Albies, Atlanta, 16; FFreeman, Atlanta, 15; Villanueva, San Diego, 15; Story, Colorado, 14; Desmond, Colorado, 14; DPeralta, Arizona, 14; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 14; TShaw, Milwaukee, 14; JBaez, Chicago, 14.

Runs Batted In

Story, Colorado, 52; FFreeman, Atlanta, 49; Suarez, Cincinnati, 49; Gennett, Cincinnati, 48; Rizzo, Chicago, 46; JBaez, Chicago, 46; Markakis, Atlanta, 44; Harper, Washington, 43; TShaw, Milwaukee, 43; 2 tied at 42.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 10-3; Lester, Chicago, 8-2; Wacha, St. Louis, 8-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 8-2; Mikolas, St. Louis, 7-2; Newcomb, Atlanta, 7-2; Suter, Milwaukee, 7-4; Stratton, San Francisco, 7-4; Godley, Arizona, 7-5; 2 tied at 6-1.