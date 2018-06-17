|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|46
|20
|.697
|—
|Boston
|48
|23
|.676
|½
|Tampa Bay
|32
|38
|.457
|16
|Toronto
|32
|38
|.457
|16
|Baltimore
|19
|50
|.275
|28½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|36
|33
|.522
|—
|Detroit
|35
|37
|.486
|2½
|Minnesota
|31
|36
|.463
|4
|Chicago
|24
|45
|.348
|12
|Kansas City
|22
|48
|.314
|14½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|47
|25
|.653
|—
|Seattle
|45
|25
|.643
|1
|Los Angeles
|38
|33
|.535
|8½
|Oakland
|35
|36
|.493
|11½
|Texas
|28
|44
|.389
|19
___
|Friday's Games
Miami 2, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 0
Toronto 6, Washington 5
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3
Colorado 9, Texas 5
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 7, Kansas City 3
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 4
Seattle 7, Boston 6
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 10, Kansas City 2
Miami 5, Baltimore 4
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 4
Texas 5, Colorado 2
Toronto 2, Washington 0
Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Miami (Richards 1-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 4-7), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Roark 3-7) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2), 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-3) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 4-1), 2:05 p.m.
Detroit (Hardy 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-7), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 8-3) at Kansas City (Keller 1-2), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 6-7) at Texas (Gallardo 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-5) at Oakland (Mengden 6-6), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 8-1) at Seattle (Leake 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.