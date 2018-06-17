Chinese immigrant with American family fears deportation

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York immigrant with a young American family fears he'll be deported to his native China after being arrested when he showed up for a green card interview.

Xiu Qing You (show-ching-YOU'), a 39-year-old Queens resident, is in a New Jersey detention facility run by the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. He was arrested last month, leaving a 4-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter.

Also being held at the facility is a pizza shop employee from Ecuador arrested two weeks ago while making a delivery to a U.S. Army base in Brooklyn.

You was eligible for legal immigration status as the husband of a U.S. citizen, but failed to leave years ago as instructed. The Trump administration has come down hard on such cases, sometimes separating children from parents.