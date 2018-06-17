  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/17 05:20
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 46 20 .697
Boston 48 23 .676 ½
Tampa Bay 32 38 .457 16
Toronto 31 38 .449 16½
Baltimore 19 49 .279 28
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 36 32 .529
Detroit 35 37 .486 3
Minnesota 30 36 .455 5
Chicago 24 45 .348 12½
Kansas City 22 48 .314 15
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 47 25 .653
Seattle 45 25 .643 1
Los Angeles 38 32 .543 8
Oakland 34 36 .486 12
Texas 27 44 .380 19½

___

Friday's Games

Miami 2, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 6, Washington 5

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3

Colorado 9, Texas 5

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 7, Kansas City 3

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 4

Seattle 7, Boston 6

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 10, Kansas City 2

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami (Richards 1-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 4-7), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Roark 3-7) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-3) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 4-1), 2:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hardy 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-7), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 8-3) at Kansas City (Keller 1-2), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 6-7) at Texas (Gallardo 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-5) at Oakland (Mengden 6-6), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 8-1) at Seattle (Leake 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.