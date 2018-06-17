  1. Home
Castellanos powers Tigers past White Sox 7-5

By JOHN JACKSON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/17 05:29

CHICAGO (AP) — Nicholas Castellanos homered twice and Jose Iglesias hit a tiebreaking RBI single in Detroit's two-run eighth, helping the Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 7-5 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

Castellanos hit a three-run drive in the third and a two-run shot in the fifth. It was his first multihomer game since Aug. 22 against the Yankees and No. 4 for his career.

The Tigers blew a 5-0 lead but recovered in time to improve to 7-1 against the lowly White Sox this year. Buck Farmer (3-3) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

Charlie Tilson drove in two runs for Chicago, which has dropped three in a row. Kevan Smith had two hits and scored a run.