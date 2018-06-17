  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/17 05:17
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 52 201 55 70 .348
Segura Sea 67 282 52 97 .344
Altuve Hou 72 291 44 98 .337
Simmons LAA 59 215 32 71 .330
Trout LAA 70 248 58 80 .323
JMartinez Bos 67 253 45 81 .320
Brantley Cle 57 233 35 74 .318
Rosario Min 66 262 46 82 .313
MDuffy TB 55 219 18 68 .311
Jay KC 59 238 28 73 .307
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; KDavis, Oakland, 20; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 20; Gallo, Texas, 18; Judge, New York, 18; Betts, Boston, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; 4 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 55; Haniger, Seattle, 53; MMachado, Baltimore, 50; KDavis, Oakland, 49; Gattis, Houston, 46; Trout, Los Angeles, 46; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 46; Moustakas, Kansas City, 46; Judge, New York, 46; Benintendi, Boston, 46.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 10-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 8-1; Morton, Houston, 8-1; GCole, Houston, 8-1; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; McCullers, Houston, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.