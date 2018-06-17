Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|1
|New York
|011
|020
|00x—4
|8
|0
Stanek, Yarbrough (2), Pruitt (6) and Sucre; Severino, Shreve (9), Chapman (9) and Sanchez. W_Severino 10-2. L_Yarbrough 5-3. Sv_Chapman (20). HRs_Tampa Bay, Duffy (4). New York, Stanton (16), Sanchez (13).
___
|Houston
|200
|023
|003—10
|10
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|020
|000—
|2
|6
|1
Keuchel, Peacock (7), Harris (8), Devenski (9) and Stassi, McCann; D.Duffy, McCarthy (7), Maurer (8), B.Smith (9) and Butera. W_Keuchel 4-8. L_D.Duffy 3-7. HRs_Houston, Bregman (10), Stassi (7).