Modric scores 1, sets up another as Croatia tops Nigeria 2-0

Croatia's players celebrate after teammate Luka Modric, scoring from a penalty spot during the group D match between Croatia and Nigeria at the 2018 s
Croatia's Luka Modric scores his side's second goal from the penalty spot during the group D match between Croatia and Nigeria at the 2018 soccer Worl
Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho is beaten by a penalty from Croatia's Luka Modric during the group D match between Croatia and Nigeria at the 2018 so
Croatia's Luka Modric scores his side's second goal from the penalty point during the group D match between Croatia and Nigeria at the 2018 soccer Wor
Croatia's Luka Modric, left, celebrates with teammate Ante Rebic after scoring from a penalty spot during the group D match between Croatia and Nigeri
Nigeria's John Obi Mikel, left, and teammate reacts to a referee's decision during the group D match between Croatia and Nigeria at the 2018 soccer Wo
Croatia's Domagoj Vida, left, celebrates after Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo, right, scored an own goal during the group D match between Croatia and Nige
KALININGRAD, Russia (AP) — Luka Modric set up one goal and scored another from the penalty spot Saturday to give Croatia a 2-0 win over Nigeria at the World Cup.
The Real Madrid midfielder sent in a corner that was headed by two Croatians and then deflected into the net by Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo in the 32nd minute.
Modric then converted a penalty in the 71st after William Ekong held onto Mario Mandzukic.
It was the fifth penalty awarded in four World Cup matches on Saturday.
The win takes Croatia to the top of Group D with three points. Earlier, Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw.
