Parkland students, activists registering voters in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Anti-violence activists and a group of Florida high school shooting survivors fanned out across Chicago's South Side, knocking on doors and registering people to vote.

It's part of an effort spearheaded by the students to build support for changing the nation's gun laws.

Ryan Deitsch from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 17 people died on Feb. 14, says the tragedy has afforded survivors a national spotlight they are using to raise awareness.

He said Saturday that the goal is to reach "anybody who lives here and is tired of the status quo."

Chicago is the first location on more than 25-stop tour Parkland students are taking this summer, targeting communities rocked by gun violence or where lawmakers supported by the National Rifle Association are seeking office.

