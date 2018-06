Libema Open Results

Saturday Autotron Rosmalen Den Bosch, Netherlands Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Men Semifinals

Richard Gasquet (2), France, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-2.

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 6-4, 7-5.

Women Semifinals

Aleksandra Krunic (7), Serbia, def. CoCo Vandeweghe (1), United States, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (1).

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-4.

Doubles Men Final

Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Franko Skugor (3), Croatia, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (2), New Zealand, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Women Final

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, def. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, and Kirsten Flipkens (2), Belgium, 3-3 retired.