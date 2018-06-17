England vs Australia 2nd ODI Scoreboard

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday in the second one-day international between England and Australia at Sophia Gardens:
|England
Jason Roy c Paine b Tye 120
Jonny Bairstow c Paine b KRichardson 42
Alex Hales b JRichardson 26
Joe Root c Short b Stoinis 22
Jos Buttler not out 91
Sam Billings b Tye 11
Moeen Ali c Agar b JRichardson 8
David Willey c and b KRichardson 11
Liam Plunkett run out (Short/Tye) 1
Adil Rashid not out 0
Extras: (5lb, 5w) 10
TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 342
Overs: 50.
Fall of wickets: 1-63, 2-113, 3-179, 4-239, 5-289, 6-300, 7-325, 8-332.
Did not bat: Mark Wood
Bowling: Jhye Richardson 10-0-64-2, Kane Richardson 8-0-56-2, Ashton Agar 9-0-52-0, Marcus Stoinis 10-0-60-1, Andrew Tye 9-0-81-2, D'Arcy Short 4-0-24-0.
|Australia
Travis Head c Hales b Wood 19
D'Arcy Short c Root b Ali 21
Shaun Marsh b Plunkett 131
Marcus Stoinis b Plunkett 9
Aaron Finch lbw b Rashid 0
Glenn Maxwell c Willey b Ali 31
Ashton Agar st Buttler b Rashid 46
Tim Paine c Rashid b Plunkett 15
Andrew Tye c Billings b Rashid 10
Jhye Richardson c Roy b Plunkett 2
Kane Richardson not out 0
Extras: (13lb, 7w) 20
TOTAL: (all out) 304
Overs: 47.1
Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-77, 3-99, 4-110, 5-164, 6-260, 7-292, 8-293, 9-303, 10-304
Bowling: David Willey 7-0-40-0, Mark Wood 9-1-57-1, Liam Plunkett 9.1-1-53-4, Moeen Ali 10-0-47-2, Joe Root 4-0-24-0, Adil Rashid 8-0-70-3.
Toss: Australia.
Result: England won by 38 runs.
Series: England leads 5-match series 2-0.
Umpires: Alex Wharf, England and Marais Erasmus, South Africa.
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.