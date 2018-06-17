England vs Australia 2nd ODI Scoreboard

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday in the second one-day international between England and Australia at Sophia Gardens:

England

Jason Roy c Paine b Tye 120

Jonny Bairstow c Paine b KRichardson 42

Alex Hales b JRichardson 26

Joe Root c Short b Stoinis 22

Jos Buttler not out 91

Sam Billings b Tye 11

Moeen Ali c Agar b JRichardson 8

David Willey c and b KRichardson 11

Liam Plunkett run out (Short/Tye) 1

Adil Rashid not out 0

Extras: (5lb, 5w) 10

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 342

Overs: 50.

Fall of wickets: 1-63, 2-113, 3-179, 4-239, 5-289, 6-300, 7-325, 8-332.

Did not bat: Mark Wood

Bowling: Jhye Richardson 10-0-64-2, Kane Richardson 8-0-56-2, Ashton Agar 9-0-52-0, Marcus Stoinis 10-0-60-1, Andrew Tye 9-0-81-2, D'Arcy Short 4-0-24-0.

Australia

Travis Head c Hales b Wood 19

D'Arcy Short c Root b Ali 21

Shaun Marsh b Plunkett 131

Marcus Stoinis b Plunkett 9

Aaron Finch lbw b Rashid 0

Glenn Maxwell c Willey b Ali 31

Ashton Agar st Buttler b Rashid 46

Tim Paine c Rashid b Plunkett 15

Andrew Tye c Billings b Rashid 10

Jhye Richardson c Roy b Plunkett 2

Kane Richardson not out 0

Extras: (13lb, 7w) 20

TOTAL: (all out) 304

Overs: 47.1

Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-77, 3-99, 4-110, 5-164, 6-260, 7-292, 8-293, 9-303, 10-304

Bowling: David Willey 7-0-40-0, Mark Wood 9-1-57-1, Liam Plunkett 9.1-1-53-4, Moeen Ali 10-0-47-2, Joe Root 4-0-24-0, Adil Rashid 8-0-70-3.

Toss: Australia.

Result: England won by 38 runs.

Series: England leads 5-match series 2-0.

Umpires: Alex Wharf, England and Marais Erasmus, South Africa.

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.