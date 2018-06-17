France's presidential palace to host electronic music show

PARIS (AP) — The French presidency is going to host an unprecedented electronic music show in the elegant courtyard of the Elysee palace on the country's Music Day on Thursday.

The presidency said Saturday that the "free and festive event" will take place with five French DJs in front of the 18th-century building as part of a popular evening of street concerts.

Among performers are music artist Kavinsky and DJ Busy P, both seen as worldwide ambassadors of the genre known as French Touch.

Parisians and tourists wanting to attend the show must register on evenements.elysee.fr website as participants are limited to 1,500. Since its first edition in 1982, the festival has evolved into an evening of music with crowded outdoor concerts at cultural sites and on street corners across the country.