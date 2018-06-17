17 killed after nightclub brawl in Caracas

CARACAS,Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's government says 17 people were killed Saturday after a nightclub brawl led to a stampede.

Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said eight minors were among those killed. Another five people were injured.

He said a tear gas device exploded after the fight broke out during a graduation celebration at "Los Cotorros" club, triggering the stampede.

He also said seven people were arrested, including the owner of the club and the person who is believed to have launched the explosive device.