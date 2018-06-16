Raonic beats Pouille for place in Stuttgart Open final

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Milos Raonic beat defending champion Lucas Pouille 6-4, 7-6 (3) to reach the final of the Stuttgart Open on Saturday.

The seventh-seeded Canadian had 19 aces and saved the only break point he faced.

Roger Federer plays Nick Kyrgios later in the other semifinal at the grass-court tournament.

It was Raonic's fourth straight-sets victory of the week as he reached his first final since the 2017 Istanbul Open. He won his last title at the 2016 Brisbane International.