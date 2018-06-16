17 killed in Bolivian bus crash

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian police say 17 people have died in a bus accident in the southern province of Potosi.

Potosi police chief Vladimir Lazo said Saturday that another 30 people were injured after the bus they were traveling in collided with a rock.

He said high speed was likely the cause, and the driver was killed.

The bus was traveling from the central city of Cochabamba to the province capital of Potosi when the crash occurred about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the latter city.

Authorities said it is the worst road accident in Bolivia so far this year.