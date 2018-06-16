Lorenzo takes 1st pole with Ducati at Catalonia GP

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Jorge Lorenzo took his first pole position since joining Ducati at the Catalonia MotoGP on Saturday.

Lorenzo will start Sunday's race at the Circuit Barcelona-Catalonia ahead of points leader Marc Marquez, followed by Lorenzo's Ducati teammate Andrea Dovizioso.

Lorenzo's first pole since joining Ducati in 2017 came two weeks after his first race victory with the team at the Italian GP.

It was the three-time former champion's 40th career pole in MotoGP.

Honda announced last week that Lorenzo will leave Ducati and join the Japanese team next season as Marquez's teammate.

Marquez leads the standings with 95 points, followed by Valentino Rossi with 72.

Rossi will start the race from seventh.