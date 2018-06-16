WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

World Cup digest moves separately

GLF--US OPEN

SOUTHAMPTON, New York — Dustin Johnson handled the worst of the weather and wound up as the sole survivor to par at the U.S. Open, taking a four-shot lead into the weekend at Shinnecock Hills. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 960 words, photos.

— GLF--US OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates throughout the day.

— GLF--TIM DAHLBERG-US OPEN — Column: Golf's stars battle not to win but to stay alive. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 790 words, photos.

TEN--STUTTGART OPEN

STUTTGART, Germany — Roger Federer can reclaim the No. 1 ranking and a place in the Stuttgart Open final with a win over Nick Kyrgios. Defending champion Lucas Pouille faces Milos Raonic in the other semifinal. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

CAR--LE MANS

LE MANS, France — Former Formula One champions Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button are among 180 drivers in crews of three taking part in the 24 Hours Le Mans classic endurance race. Tennis great Rafael Nadal will get the 86th edition underway. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-ENGLAND

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa — After an opening defeat, Eddie Jones' England seeks to make amends in the second test against South Africa on Saturday. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Match starts 1505 GMT.

TEN--QUEEN'S-MURRAY RETURNS

LONDON — Andy Murray has confirmed he will make his return to competitive tennis at the Queen's Club tournament next week after almost a year out injured. SENT: 150 words, photos.

TEN--NOTTINGHAM OPEN

NOTTINGHAM, England — Johanna Konta plays her first semifinals since Wimbledon last year, meeting defending champion Donna Vekic of Croatia at the Nottingham Open. Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia plays Naomi Osaka of Japan. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1900 GMT.

CRI--ENGLAND-AUSTRALIA

CARDIFF, Wales — Australia won the toss and chose to field at a rainy Sophia Gardens in the second one-day international after England won the opener. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

VALLADOLID, Spain — Valladolid hosts Numancia in the second leg of their promotion playoff to determine which team joins Spain's first division next season. Valladolid won the first leg 3-0. UPCOMING: 130 words by 2100 GMT.

RGU--AUSTRALIA-IRELAND

MELBOURNE, Australia — Ireland beat Australia 26-21 on Saturday to end a 39-year winning drought in Australia, beating the Wallabies for the first time Down Under since 1979. The win leveled the three-match series 1-1 ahead of the deciding match next Saturday in Sydney. SENT: 270 words, photos. Will be updated.

RGU--NEW ZEALAND-FRANCE

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand overcame a spirited France team reduced to 14 men after only 12 minutes to win the second test 26-13 on Saturday and took an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the three-test series. SENT: 600 words, photos.

RGU--JAPAN-ITALY

KOBE, Japan — Italy clung to a shrinking lead in the second half to beat Japan 25-22 in the second rugby test on Saturday and level the two-match series 1-1. SENT: 300 words, photos.

RGU--PACIFIC NATIONS CUP

SUVA, Fiji — Scrumhalf Henry Seniloli scored two first-half tries and his replacement Frank Lomani added two in the second half as Fiji overwhelmed Georgia 37-15 on Saturday to win the Pacific Nations Cup for the fourth consecutive year. SENT: 480 words.

MOT--CATALONIA GP

MONTMELO, Spain — MotoGP points leader Marc Marquez bids for pole position in qualifying for the Catalonia Grand Prix. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1430 GMT, photos.

BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES

NEW YORK — Jonathan Loaisiga pitched three-hit ball over five impressive innings to win his major league debut, and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0 on Friday night. SENT: 2,200 words, photos.

BKL--WNBA CAPSULES

WASHINGTON — Candace Parker had 23 points, seven rebounds and a career-high 11 assists, Alana Beard scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Washington Mystics 97-86 on Friday night. SENT: 200 words.

