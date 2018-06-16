Ireland ends 39-year losing streak in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ireland beat Australia 26-21 on Saturday to end a 39-year winning drought in Australia, beating the Wallabies for the first time Down Under since 1979.

The win leveled the three-match series 1-1 ahead of the deciding match next Saturday in Sydney.

The Six Nations champions made eight changes to the team after their 18-9 first-test loss in Brisbane.

Australia had named an unchanged 23 for the test, the first time that coach Michael Cheika had done so for back-to-back matches in his 46 games in charge of the Wallabies since taking the head coaching job in November 2014.