Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, June 16, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A t-storm in spots;83;76;SW;10;85%;87%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, breezy, warm;103;89;Sunny, breezy, warm;103;81;WSW;17;36%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;95;68;Sunny and breezy;88;67;W;18;39%;3%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;75;65;Plenty of sun;76;64;ENE;12;61%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Not as warm;67;56;Cloudy;63;56;SW;13;73%;41%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;64;52;Mostly cloudy;64;51;NE;12;64%;75%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hotter with sunshine;102;72;Sunny and very warm;98;75;SW;7;14%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;67;55;Cloudy;67;52;NE;8;54%;66%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, cool;60;39;Partly sunny, cool;61;45;SSE;5;57%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Couple of t-storms;81;67;A t-storm in spots;81;66;S;6;70%;65%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;65;55;Partly sunny;61;52;N;5;72%;70%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;105;81;Sunny and very warm;109;79;N;14;17%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;95;76;Some brightening;93;77;SSW;8;62%;70%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;85;69;A t-storm around;85;69;W;11;66%;55%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;92;79;A t-storm in spots;88;80;WSW;11;75%;55%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;76;66;Mostly sunny;76;66;ESE;8;67%;7%;11

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;86;70;Cloudy and very warm;88;72;S;6;55%;70%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorm;79;62;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;WNW;5;78%;79%;9

Berlin, Germany;Nice with some sun;79;65;A t-storm in spots;77;58;NW;8;53%;55%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;65;49;Partly sunny;63;50;SE;8;75%;66%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;78;48;Sunny and nice;78;49;SE;8;47%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Some sun, pleasant;79;62;Partly sunny;81;63;NNW;8;53%;8%;9

Brussels, Belgium;A t-storm in spots;71;53;Mostly cloudy;63;52;WSW;8;68%;44%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Turning cloudy;84;64;A t-storm around;82;65;ENE;6;68%;65%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;81;63;Partly sunny;82;63;ENE;6;50%;31%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;53;43;Plenty of sunshine;58;46;NNW;7;69%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;88;59;Partly sunny;88;60;N;5;31%;11%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;74;62;Partly sunny;78;68;NE;9;65%;26%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;Sunny and hot;100;76;NE;7;21%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;64;49;Afternoon rain;63;50;WNW;17;72%;92%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;68;A t-storm in spots;80;67;S;4;69%;75%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;99;85;Partly sunny, warm;103;82;S;9;46%;44%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny and hot;92;76;Partly sunny;93;77;SSW;9;55%;38%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;85;79;Showers;85;78;WSW;11;80%;88%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;70;58;A little a.m. rain;71;55;W;9;61%;63%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;81;74;Variable cloudiness;81;74;NNW;12;74%;4%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;95;78;Clouds and sun;95;77;SSE;9;52%;44%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;88;69;Partly sunny, humid;87;70;SSE;9;72%;27%;7

Delhi, India;Blowing dust;104;85;Warm with hazy sun;102;86;NNW;13;49%;30%;12

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;88;61;A t-storm in spots;74;55;N;9;67%;86%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun, hot;95;82;Hot with clearing;101;83;SSE;10;66%;44%;7

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;94;71;Partly sunny;88;73;SSE;7;64%;44%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;63;49;Spotty showers;66;50;W;12;77%;67%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and warmer;89;62;Mostly sunny;90;63;NNE;8;27%;5%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;75;65;Sunny and pleasant;75;67;E;9;65%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;88;76;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;SE;7;82%;78%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;Sunny and nice;75;45;E;6;35%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;E;9;67%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;71;52;Some sun;70;56;ESE;10;57%;15%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers this morning;90;77;A t-storm or two;86;76;SW;13;90%;85%;7

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;89;78;A t-storm in spots;87;80;ENE;10;73%;78%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;73;An afternoon shower;88;73;ENE;9;53%;45%;13

Hyderabad, India;Variable clouds;96;75;Clouds and sun;92;74;W;9;54%;42%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;96;78;A t-storm around;93;78;NNW;10;72%;44%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;83;68;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;68;N;7;72%;62%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;76;A t-storm in spots;93;78;ESE;10;62%;55%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;104;84;Sunshine, very hot;108;85;NW;9;30%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;63;36;Plenty of sunshine;65;40;NW;6;41%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;98;60;Mostly sunny;90;64;N;8;30%;27%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;92;83;Breezy with hazy sun;93;83;SW;17;64%;28%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;75;67;Showers and t-storms;79;67;SE;6;83%;92%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;108;87;Sun and some clouds;107;86;SSW;12;22%;17%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;80;66;Some sun;84;61;ESE;7;53%;19%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;91;79;Warm with some sun;92;80;ENE;14;54%;27%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;89;70;Partly sunny;89;69;WSW;7;58%;20%;8

Kolkata, India;Very hot;104;84;Hazy and very hot;103;84;SSW;8;51%;13%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A t-storm in spots;89;76;E;4;84%;62%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;56;29;Partly sunny;56;30;E;6;52%;44%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;86;76;A t-storm in spots;86;75;SW;6;74%;80%;6

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;65;60;Partly sunny;65;59;S;7;77%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;78;62;Plenty of sunshine;87;64;N;9;55%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;67;52;Mostly cloudy;65;57;SW;11;67%;34%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;71;59;Morning mist;69;57;SW;6;62%;57%;8

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;81;69;Mostly sunny;82;69;S;6;68%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sun;89;62;Sunshine;90;63;NNE;4;29%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;81;Mostly cloudy;87;80;SW;4;70%;55%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;86;74;Afternoon showers;83;73;NE;4;83%;90%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;86;64;A t-storm or two;86;78;SW;8;84%;84%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;54;45;Spotty showers;54;47;SSW;18;82%;91%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;75;58;Showers and t-storms;73;59;NE;5;66%;82%;11

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;88;77;Variable cloudiness;87;77;ENE;7;67%;57%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;66;52;Partly sunny, warmer;75;54;NNE;6;66%;2%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;84;77;Partly sunny;84;76;SSW;13;72%;61%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny intervals;54;39;Brilliant sunshine;55;41;NNW;8;74%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;82;61;A p.m. t-storm;87;71;SW;3;52%;80%;4

Moscow, Russia;Nice with sunshine;74;55;Mostly sunny;76;59;WSW;6;42%;11%;7

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;88;79;Spotty showers;88;79;SSW;15;79%;92%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;73;57;Low clouds;71;57;NNE;6;76%;44%;5

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;85;67;Mostly sunny, warm;88;70;SSE;9;45%;16%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy, warm;93;69;Mostly sunny;87;69;W;11;47%;27%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;71;55;Some brightening;72;61;E;5;72%;61%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine, pleasant;79;58;Partly sunny;83;68;E;5;57%;81%;10

Oslo, Norway;More sun than clouds;68;50;Spotty showers;64;49;SSE;5;77%;71%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sun and some clouds;81;60;A shower or t-storm;87;69;SW;10;64%;73%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;84;77;A shower in the p.m.;84;79;ESE;10;78%;80%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;88;77;Couple of t-storms;87;77;NW;4;82%;84%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;88;73;Partly sunny;88;74;E;5;75%;70%;8

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;72;55;Variable cloudiness;66;55;W;7;66%;31%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;Nice with sunshine;74;56;NNW;12;48%;67%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;89;77;Brief showers;84;76;SSW;8;84%;86%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;88;73;A t-storm in spots;87;75;ESE;12;80%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;95;74;A t-storm in spots;96;75;SSE;5;48%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;77;57;A t-storm in spots;81;59;NNW;4;43%;55%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;83;57;Partial sunshine;80;59;NNW;5;60%;20%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy and warm;73;54;Mostly cloudy;72;53;S;9;51%;18%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;77;60;Sunshine, pleasant;78;63;SW;7;63%;2%;12

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;84;73;A shower in the a.m.;85;72;SE;10;65%;81%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;50;43;A bit of rain;53;46;NNW;8;71%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, nice;74;56;Partly sunny;78;58;W;2;50%;3%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;73;68;Spotty showers;72;68;ENE;4;78%;70%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;101;80;Plenty of sunshine;105;82;NNW;14;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A p.m. t-storm;82;62;Partly sunny, nice;85;62;NNW;6;55%;27%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;80;57;Cloudy;72;58;SE;8;55%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;67;56;Clouds breaking;67;56;WSW;11;67%;26%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;77;66;Couple of t-storms;79;64;ENE;6;75%;83%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;78;A stray shower;87;78;SE;10;68%;48%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;74;66;Thunderstorms;75;66;SSE;5;99%;83%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;82;58;Partly sunny;84;59;NNE;8;19%;5%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;68;48;Sunny and pleasant;72;51;ENE;3;29%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with sunshine;87;74;A t-storm in spots;86;74;ESE;5;74%;66%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;79;56;Sunny;88;59;N;7;62%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Nice with some sun;75;58;Partly sunny, warmer;83;60;NE;8;44%;2%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;83;62;Partly sunny;84;66;NW;4;53%;8%;11

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, nice;84;72;Clouds and sun;82;73;ESE;9;60%;16%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;90;81;A t-storm in spots;87;80;S;9;76%;64%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;A t-storm or two;75;58;S;6;67%;70%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;86;78;Mostly sunny;87;78;ESE;11;67%;28%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;75;52;Showers around;72;51;SW;10;48%;82%;5

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;64;47;Sunshine and windy;60;50;W;20;52%;67%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;86;76;A few showers;89;78;NE;10;64%;71%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;70;56;More sun than clouds;71;57;SSE;6;57%;17%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;88;69;Plenty of sunshine;93;70;E;6;30%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;85;62;A t-storm in spots;86;64;NNW;5;50%;63%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;Warm with sunshine;96;73;NE;7;17%;3%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Very hot;98;75;Sunny and not as hot;86;72;NNE;7;48%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;82;67;A p.m. t-storm;84;68;NE;5;56%;66%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;66;60;Warmer;75;66;S;9;66%;29%;5

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;73;62;A t-storm, warmer;82;71;SW;9;71%;58%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;81;67;Sunny and beautiful;81;68;ESE;6;58%;4%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;65;Mostly sunny;84;67;WNW;14;51%;10%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sunshine;79;55;Showers around;66;43;N;7;69%;76%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and nice;78;62;Mostly sunny;84;65;NNE;5;37%;0%;9

Vienna, Austria;Partial sunshine;79;61;A t-storm in spots;81;62;NW;8;46%;41%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;87;76;Showers and t-storms;87;76;E;4;79%;100%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;73;52;Increasing clouds;79;60;N;3;46%;6%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;82;60;Periods of sun;81;62;N;4;45%;13%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;61;54;Partly sunny, breezy;58;51;NW;16;82%;30%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;86;77;Rain and a t-storm;88;79;WSW;8;83%;74%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;82;57;A t-storm in spots;80;56;NE;3;51%;45%;12

_____

