Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, June 16, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;16;85%;87%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, breezy, warm;40;32;Sunny, breezy, warm;39;27;WSW;27;36%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;35;20;Sunny and breezy;31;19;W;29;39%;3%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;Plenty of sun;24;18;ENE;20;61%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Not as warm;19;13;Cloudy;17;14;SW;21;73%;41%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;18;11;Mostly cloudy;18;11;NE;19;64%;75%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hotter with sunshine;39;22;Sunny and very warm;37;24;SW;11;14%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;19;13;Cloudy;19;11;NE;13;54%;66%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, cool;16;4;Partly sunny, cool;16;7;SSE;8;57%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Couple of t-storms;27;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;S;9;70%;65%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;18;13;Partly sunny;16;11;N;9;72%;70%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;40;27;Sunny and very warm;43;26;N;23;17%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;35;24;Some brightening;34;25;SSW;13;62%;70%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;29;21;A t-storm around;30;21;W;18;66%;55%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;34;26;A t-storm in spots;31;27;WSW;17;75%;55%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;24;19;Mostly sunny;24;19;ESE;13;67%;7%;11

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;Cloudy and very warm;31;22;S;9;55%;70%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorm;26;17;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;WNW;9;78%;79%;9

Berlin, Germany;Nice with some sun;26;18;A t-storm in spots;25;15;NW;12;53%;55%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;18;9;Partly sunny;17;10;SE;13;75%;66%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;26;9;Sunny and nice;25;10;SE;13;47%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Some sun, pleasant;26;16;Partly sunny;27;17;NNW;14;53%;8%;9

Brussels, Belgium;A t-storm in spots;21;12;Mostly cloudy;17;11;WSW;13;68%;44%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Turning cloudy;29;18;A t-storm around;28;18;ENE;10;68%;65%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;27;17;Partly sunny;28;17;ENE;10;50%;31%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;12;6;Plenty of sunshine;14;8;NNW;11;69%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;31;15;Partly sunny;31;15;N;8;31%;11%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;23;17;Partly sunny;26;20;NE;14;65%;26%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;39;25;Sunny and hot;38;25;NE;11;21%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;18;10;Afternoon rain;17;10;WNW;27;72%;92%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;S;7;69%;75%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;37;29;Partly sunny, warm;39;28;S;14;46%;44%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny and hot;33;25;Partly sunny;34;25;SSW;15;55%;38%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;29;26;Showers;29;26;WSW;18;80%;88%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;21;15;A little a.m. rain;22;13;W;15;61%;63%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;27;23;Variable cloudiness;27;23;NNW;20;74%;4%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;35;26;Clouds and sun;35;25;SSE;15;52%;44%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;31;20;Partly sunny, humid;30;21;SSE;14;72%;27%;7

Delhi, India;Blowing dust;40;29;Warm with hazy sun;39;30;NNW;21;49%;30%;12

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;31;16;A t-storm in spots;23;13;N;15;67%;86%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun, hot;35;28;Hot with clearing;38;29;SSE;16;66%;44%;7

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;34;22;Partly sunny;31;23;SSE;11;64%;44%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;17;9;Spotty showers;19;10;W;20;77%;67%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and warmer;32;17;Mostly sunny;32;17;NNE;12;27%;5%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;24;18;Sunny and pleasant;24;19;E;14;65%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;SE;11;82%;78%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Sunny and nice;24;7;E;10;35%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;14;67%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;22;11;Some sun;21;14;ESE;16;57%;15%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers this morning;32;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;SW;21;90%;85%;7

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;27;ENE;16;73%;78%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;23;An afternoon shower;31;23;ENE;15;53%;45%;13

Hyderabad, India;Variable clouds;36;24;Clouds and sun;33;24;W;14;54%;42%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;36;26;A t-storm around;34;26;NNW;16;72%;44%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;20;N;11;72%;62%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;ESE;16;62%;55%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;29;Sunshine, very hot;42;30;NW;14;30%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;17;2;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;NW;10;41%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;15;Mostly sunny;32;18;N;12;30%;27%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;34;28;Breezy with hazy sun;34;28;SW;27;64%;28%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;24;19;Showers and t-storms;26;19;SE;9;83%;92%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;42;31;Sun and some clouds;42;30;SSW;19;22%;17%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;Some sun;29;16;ESE;11;53%;19%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;33;26;Warm with some sun;33;27;ENE;23;54%;27%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;Partly sunny;31;21;WSW;10;58%;20%;8

Kolkata, India;Very hot;40;29;Hazy and very hot;40;29;SSW;13;51%;13%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;7;84%;62%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;13;-2;Partly sunny;13;-1;E;9;52%;44%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SW;10;74%;80%;6

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;18;15;Partly sunny;19;15;S;11;77%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;26;16;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;N;14;55%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;19;11;Mostly cloudy;18;14;SW;18;67%;34%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;22;15;Morning mist;21;14;SW;10;62%;57%;8

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;27;20;Mostly sunny;28;21;S;10;68%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sun;32;17;Sunshine;32;17;NNE;7;29%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;Mostly cloudy;30;27;SW;6;70%;55%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;30;23;Afternoon showers;28;23;NE;6;83%;90%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;30;18;A t-storm or two;30;26;SW;13;84%;84%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;12;7;Spotty showers;12;8;SSW;28;82%;91%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;24;15;Showers and t-storms;23;15;NE;8;66%;82%;11

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;31;25;Variable cloudiness;31;25;ENE;11;67%;57%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;19;11;Partly sunny, warmer;24;12;NNE;9;66%;2%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;29;25;Partly sunny;29;24;SSW;21;72%;61%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny intervals;12;4;Brilliant sunshine;13;5;NNW;12;74%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;28;16;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;SW;6;52%;80%;4

Moscow, Russia;Nice with sunshine;23;13;Mostly sunny;25;15;WSW;10;42%;11%;7

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;31;26;Spotty showers;31;26;SSW;24;79%;92%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;23;14;Low clouds;22;14;NNE;10;76%;44%;5

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;19;Mostly sunny, warm;31;21;SSE;14;45%;16%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy, warm;34;20;Mostly sunny;30;20;W;18;47%;27%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;22;13;Some brightening;22;16;E;8;72%;61%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine, pleasant;26;15;Partly sunny;28;20;E;8;57%;81%;10

Oslo, Norway;More sun than clouds;20;10;Spotty showers;18;9;SSE;9;77%;71%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sun and some clouds;27;15;A shower or t-storm;30;21;SW;16;64%;73%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A shower in the p.m.;29;26;ESE;17;78%;80%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;31;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;NW;7;82%;84%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;E;9;75%;70%;8

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;22;13;Variable cloudiness;19;13;W;11;66%;31%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;Nice with sunshine;23;14;NNW;20;48%;67%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Brief showers;29;25;SSW;13;84%;86%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ESE;19;80%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;35;23;A t-storm in spots;35;24;SSE;8;48%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;A t-storm in spots;27;15;NNW;7;43%;55%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;28;14;Partial sunshine;27;15;NNW;8;60%;20%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy and warm;23;12;Mostly cloudy;22;11;S;14;51%;18%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;25;16;Sunshine, pleasant;25;17;SW;12;63%;2%;12

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;29;23;A shower in the a.m.;29;22;SE;15;65%;81%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;10;6;A bit of rain;11;8;NNW;13;71%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, nice;24;13;Partly sunny;26;14;W;4;50%;3%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;23;20;Spotty showers;22;20;ENE;7;78%;70%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;38;27;Plenty of sunshine;40;28;NNW;23;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A p.m. t-storm;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;NNW;10;55%;27%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;27;14;Cloudy;22;14;SE;13;55%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;19;13;Clouds breaking;20;14;WSW;18;67%;26%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;25;19;Couple of t-storms;26;18;ENE;9;75%;83%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;26;A stray shower;30;26;SE;16;68%;48%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;23;19;Thunderstorms;24;19;SSE;8;99%;83%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;28;14;Partly sunny;29;15;NNE;12;19%;5%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;20;9;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;ENE;5;29%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with sunshine;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ESE;8;74%;66%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;13;Sunny;31;15;N;11;62%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Nice with some sun;24;14;Partly sunny, warmer;28;16;NE;13;44%;2%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;29;19;NW;7;53%;8%;11

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, nice;29;22;Clouds and sun;28;23;ESE;14;60%;16%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;32;27;A t-storm in spots;30;26;S;14;76%;64%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;A t-storm or two;24;15;S;10;67%;70%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;30;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;ESE;17;67%;28%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;24;11;Showers around;22;11;SW;16;48%;82%;5

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;18;8;Sunshine and windy;16;10;W;33;52%;67%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;30;25;A few showers;31;25;NE;17;64%;71%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;21;13;More sun than clouds;22;14;SSE;9;57%;17%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;31;21;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;E;10;30%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;29;17;A t-storm in spots;30;18;NNW;9;50%;63%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;37;24;Warm with sunshine;36;23;NE;10;17%;3%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Very hot;36;24;Sunny and not as hot;30;22;NNE;11;48%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;NE;8;56%;66%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;19;15;Warmer;24;19;S;14;66%;29%;5

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;23;17;A t-storm, warmer;28;22;SW;15;71%;58%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;27;20;Sunny and beautiful;27;20;ESE;9;58%;4%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;WNW;22;51%;10%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sunshine;26;13;Showers around;19;6;N;11;69%;76%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and nice;26;17;Mostly sunny;29;18;NNE;9;37%;0%;9

Vienna, Austria;Partial sunshine;26;16;A t-storm in spots;27;17;NW;13;46%;41%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;E;7;79%;100%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;23;11;Increasing clouds;26;16;N;5;46%;6%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;28;16;Periods of sun;27;17;N;6;45%;13%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;16;12;Partly sunny, breezy;15;11;NW;26;82%;30%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;30;25;Rain and a t-storm;31;26;WSW;13;83%;74%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;28;14;A t-storm in spots;26;13;NE;6;51%;45%;12

