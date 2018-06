MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ireland beat Australia 26-21 on Saturday to level the three-test rugby series 1-1.

Scores:

Ireland 26 (Andrew Conway, Tadhg Furlong tries; Jonathan Sexton 2 conversions, 4 penalties), Australia 21 (penalty try, Kurtley Beale, Taniela Tupou tries; Bernard Foley 2 conversions). HT: 16-14.